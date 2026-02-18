Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Still out 2-3 weeks
Mateta (knee) remains unavailable after coach Oliver Glasner gave an update on his situation in Wednesday's press conference. "We hope to have back in the next two or three weeks."
Mateta avoided surgery after sustaining a serious knee injury in January, and he's currently expected to return during the current season, though he'll miss at least the upcoming fixtures versus Wolverhampton and Manchester United. The striker remains his team's scoring leader with eight goals in the 2025/26 EPL season, and losing him has limited their attacking potential. However, winter signing Jorgen Strand Larsen is in decent form and should be the main beneficiary of playing time while Mateta is inactive.
