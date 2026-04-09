Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Will be rested against Newcastle

Mateta will be rested for Sunday's clash against Newcastle, according to coach Oliver Glasner, per Sam Tabuteau of Standard Sport.

Mateta made a goal-scoring return to fitness in Thursday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League, but coach Glasner is taking a measured approach to his reintegration after a lengthy absence. The Frenchman is still building his way back to full match sharpness and the April 20 clash against West Ham is shaping up as a more realistic target for him to build more minutes. With the World Cup on the horizon, getting Mateta fully fit and firing before the end of the season remains the priority for both club and player. Jorgen Strand Larsen will be the one starting as the striker against the Magpies.