Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Bags equalizer Sunday
Mateta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Everton.
Mateta replaced Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 65th minute Sunday and still made the biggest play of the match with his equalizing goal in the 77th minute. It marked his 11th goal of the campaign, though just four have come since the start of 2026. He finished the match with two shots in his 25 minutes off the bench.
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