Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Brings physical quality up front

Mateta has been named in France's World Cup squad and provides manager Didier Deschamps with a powerful and direct alternative to the more technical attacking options available in the French squad.

Mateta will first turn his attention to Wednesday's Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano before linking up with France for the World Cup, closing out a strong campaign with Crystal Palace where he delivered a string of eye-catching performances, using his physical presence, aerial dominance, and sharp finishing to cement himself as a dependable, dangerous number nine at the highest level of English football. The powerful center forward gives manager Didier Deschamps a different attacking look compared to Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, bringing a direct, physical edge that can shift the momentum of games whether coming off the bench or starting depending on the matchup. He enters the World Cup as a squad piece with real knockout-stage value, where his ability to hold up play, win duels in the air, and finish with force could be a major weapon for France down the stretch. Before the Conference League final, Mateta has chipped in with 15 goals and three assists across 49 appearances in all competitions.