Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Building fitness

Mateta is still building fitness after returning from head injury, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "He looked to get tired during the second-half [at Newcastle], that's why we took him off. At Manchester City, it was a tactical sub, but this time it was about the 60th minutes, we were 5-0 down, and I took off three players."

Mateta has struggled for consistency since coming back from a head injury he suffered prior to the international break. The striker lost his rhythm and is still working his way back. Mateta will be back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.