Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Features off bench in draw

Mateta featured off bench in Thursday's 0-0 draw against AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League, confirming he is back fit for Crystal Palace.

Mateta returned to action after the knee injury that had kept him sidelined since late January, coming off the bench in Thursday's draw against AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League. It's a welcome boost for the Eagles after he delivered solid performances prior to his setback with eight goals across 23 Premier League appearances. That said, his minutes could take a hit going forward following the club's winter-window addition of Jorgen Strand Larsen.