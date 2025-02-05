Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Keeps on scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Mateta scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Mateta scored two goals for the second time in three outings and has at least one goal in four of the last five league games, with a total of six goals in that span. This was also his sixth straight game with at least one shot on target, and he is up to a total of nine shots on target in that period. Additionally, this was the third time in four appearances that he recorded a chance created.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now