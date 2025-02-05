Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Keeps on scoring

Mateta scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Mateta scored two goals for the second time in three outings and has at least one goal in four of the last five league games, with a total of six goals in that span. This was also his sixth straight game with at least one shot on target, and he is up to a total of nine shots on target in that period. Additionally, this was the third time in four appearances that he recorded a chance created.