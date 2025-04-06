Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Keeps up scoring trend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Mateta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Mateta scored his ninth goal in 10 league appearances, while racking up 21 shots and 14 shots on target over that stretch. On the other hand, this was the seventh time in that period that he tallied fewer than 10 completed passes. Additionally, this marked the second time in three appearances that he accounted for two tackles won.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
