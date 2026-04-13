Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mateta scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Mateta scored a brilliant brace during Sunday's clash, making the most of his two shots during the match. He also created one chance during the match, a sold all-around showing from the striker. His two goals proved crucial as Crystal Palace took the match by a single goal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
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