Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Nets brace
Mateta scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.
Mateta scored a brilliant brace during Sunday's clash, making the most of his two shots during the match. He also created one chance during the match, a sold all-around showing from the striker. His two goals proved crucial as Crystal Palace took the match by a single goal.
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