Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Nets goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Mateta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Mateta had another solid outing Tuesday, marking his thrid straight match with a goal contribution this season. He would score a goal, finding the back of the net in the 71st minute for his 12th goal of the season. This brings the forward to 14 goal contributions in 27 appearances.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
