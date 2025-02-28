Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Nets goal

Mateta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Mateta had another solid outing Tuesday, marking his thrid straight match with a goal contribution this season. He would score a goal, finding the back of the net in the 71st minute for his 12th goal of the season. This brings the forward to 14 goal contributions in 27 appearances.