Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta News: No shots on target in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:43am

Mateta generated one shot (not on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Mateta was poor Saturday continuing a run of anemic performances. Palace's lead striker did not manage to place any shots on target and won just three of the eight duels he engaged in. Unsurprisingly he was subbed after 75 minutes. He has bagged 13 this season from 32 appearances (30 starts) but it has been four matches since he last got onto the scoresheet.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now