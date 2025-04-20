Jean-Philippe Mateta News: No shots on target in draw

Mateta generated one shot (not on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Mateta was poor Saturday continuing a run of anemic performances. Palace's lead striker did not manage to place any shots on target and won just three of the eight duels he engaged in. Unsurprisingly he was subbed after 75 minutes. He has bagged 13 this season from 32 appearances (30 starts) but it has been four matches since he last got onto the scoresheet.