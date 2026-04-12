Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Scores brace off bench

Mateta was expected to be rested for Sunday's clash against Newcastle but ultimately came off the bench for 25 minutes and scored twice to seal the win for Crystal Palace.

Mateta had been managed carefully by coach Oliver Glasner since his return from injury, but his impact off the bench against Newcastle sends a powerful message about his readiness to take on a bigger role. Scoring a brace in 25 minutes of action is exactly the kind of momentum he needed heading into the final stretch of the season, with the World Cup very much on his mind. The April 20 clash against West Ham now looks like a realistic opportunity for him to push for more minutes after this eye-catching outing.