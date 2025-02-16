Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Scores goal in loss
Mateta scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Everton.
Mateta is in excellent scoring form, netting his sixth goal in his last five Premier League appearances. He has also registered 11 shot attempts over that span. He will look to continue his scoring run against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
