Mateta rose above the jostling bodies Saturday to scramble home the ball with his head from close range as he opened the scoring for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 victory over West Ham United. Through their first five fixtures, Palace's talented striker has amassed seven shots on target, with at least one on target in each of his five appearances, and two goals. Mateta has also contributed to the team's defensive effort as they've sought to close ranks in late stages of close matches, as evidenced by his 13 clearances this season.