Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Scores late header in season finale
Mateta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Arsenal.
Mateta came off the bench and powered home Palace's late consolation in the 89th minute, climbing highest to meet Yeremy Pino's delivery and burying a strong header past Kepa Arrizabalaga to spoil Arsenal's clean sheet. He wraps up the Premier League season as Crystal Palace's leading scorer with 12 goals in 32 appearances (25 starts), a strong return from a striker now shifting full focus to the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27 in Basel before linking up with France for the 2026 World Cup.
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