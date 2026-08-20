Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Set to travel for season opener

Mateta is expected to be part of the squad for Saturday's match against Everton, according to coach Pierre Sage. "I think he'll be part of the trip Saturday. He didn't play the last match in Germany because he only arrived at the start of the week. It wasn't a match where we needed to take risks. But we can now give him more playing time."

Mateta's late return to preseason meant caution was the priority for that friendly, but with him now fully back in the fold, manager Pierre Sage is ready to lean on him more heavily. That mirrors the trajectory he was on last season, when he finished with 12 goals across 31 Premier League appearances and played a key role in Palace's Conference League and FA Cup triumphs, including converting his penalty in the Community Shield shootout win over Liverpool. Mateta is expected to remain the club's undisputed starter up top.