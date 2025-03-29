Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Starts and plays 70

Mateta (head) started and played 70 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup win over Fulham.

Mateta returned to the field for the first time in just under a month after undergoing ear surgery due to a collision that took place in their previous FA Cup match. He saw the start and a decent amount of time Saturday, although there were no goal contributions for the forward. This is good news, as he is their typical starter at forward and should continue in that spot now that he is fit, bagging 14 goal contributions in 27 appearances this season.