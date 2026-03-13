Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Still building minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Mateta is still regaining fitness and will likely be limited for a few more games, according to manager Oliver Galsner. "It was the plan now to get him back, and also have him available and give him a few minutes to get him back in. Then, we have three weeks. Then, we'll use the three weeks to get him into a better shape and into a better rhythm. And then having JP in a better shape than he is now and helping us maybe for 30 minutes or 45 or even for 60 minutes."

Mateta returned to the field Thursday in Conference League action, earning some time off the bench. That said, he is not set to build up minutes in the next few games as he works on his fitness, needing some time after the decent absence. The hope for the future is still to push for the French World Cup team, needing a solid end to the season after his injury for that to come to fruition.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
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