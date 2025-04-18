Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Injury: Hoping to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Bellegarde (calf) is hoping to return for Sunday's trip to Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira."Bellegarde, Doherty and Hee Chan [Hwang], they are trying to come back. They don't have serious injuries, but they are trying to come back to help us in the game, and we'll see. We have one more training tomorrow and I must decide and make those decisions tomorrow."

Bellegarde is hoping to return and seems to be a true-game call. The attacking midfielder came off injured last time out, but would hope to come back for Sunday's clash. Bellegarde has been a consistent starter of late when fully fit.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now