Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Assists Sunday

Bellegarde assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Bellegarde had a surprisingly good showing in a very tough clash on the road to Anfield. The attacker created three chances and even came away with an assist during the loss. It wasn't enough to take a point away from the league-leaders, but still a positive showing for Bellegarde, who will hope to build on it moving forward.