Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Delivers assist on Saturday

Bellegarde made an assist, had one off-target shots, created three chances and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Bellegarde had a very active first half, with the perfect through pass that led to Marshall Munetst's goal in the 40th minute, but then couldn't keep it up during the final frame, which led him to be subbed off during the closing minutes of the contest. With one goals and two assists over the last five league starts, the playmaker keeps bouncing back after a very slow start of campaign.