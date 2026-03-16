Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Gets assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Bellegarde assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

The attacker did create two chances and ultimately was rewarded with an assist in the draw. Bellegarde has a strong matchup coming up on Friday against West Ham, as the side has conceded 55 goals in 30 games and is currently in the relegation zone.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolverhampton
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