Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Gets assist
Bellegarde assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.
The attacker did create two chances and ultimately was rewarded with an assist in the draw. Bellegarde has a strong matchup coming up on Friday against West Ham, as the side has conceded 55 goals in 30 games and is currently in the relegation zone.
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