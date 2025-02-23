Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: One on target attempt in win

Bellegarde had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Bellegarde made key midfield contributions to his team Saturday. He won 10 of the 15 duels he engaged in and placed two crosses (none accurate), but only managed to place one shot on target. He was subbed after 80 minutes. The Frenchman has been in good form, he contributed an assist and a goal to Wolves last two EPL matches.