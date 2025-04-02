Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Sends two crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 6:21pm

Bellegarde generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Bellegarde sent two crosses for a second straight game and had at least one accurate cross for a third consecutive outing. This also marked the fourth time in five league appearances that he registered at least one shot, but he has just two shots on target in that span.

