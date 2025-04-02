Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Sends two crosses
Bellegarde generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.
Bellegarde sent two crosses for a second straight game and had at least one accurate cross for a third consecutive outing. This also marked the fourth time in five league appearances that he registered at least one shot, but he has just two shots on target in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now