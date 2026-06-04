Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Set for set-piece duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 7:23am

Bellegarde has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad as one of the most technically accomplished players in the group, expected to play a key creative role under coach Sebastien Migne and handle set-piece duties for the Grenadiers.

Bellegarde contributed one goal and one assist alongside 13 key passes across 26 Premier League appearances including 15 starts this season with Wolverhampton, delivering a consistent if understated contribution in one of the most physically demanding leagues in world football. His set-piece delivery and technical quality in tight spaces make him one of Haiti's most dangerous creative outlets, and his Premier League experience gives him the composure and tactical understanding to perform at the highest level. For Haiti, Bellegarde is arguably the most technically gifted player in the squad and the player most likely to produce moments of individual quality that can change the course of a match, making him one of the key figures in the Grenadiers' ambitions to make an impact in their historic first World Cup appearance.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolverhampton
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