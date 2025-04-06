Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Six crosses in important win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Bellegarde generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Bellegarde took three corners, which were his first from this form of set piece this season. He also created three chances and attempted six crosses. He hasn't created more than three chances in any game this year and six was the most crosses he had attempted by a long way, with three his previous best.

