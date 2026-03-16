Jean Unjanque Injury: Dealing with ligament injury

Unjanque is sidelined for the time being because of a right meniscotibial ligament injury, according to the club's medical report.

Unjanque recently lost the starting position to Juan Pablo Cazares, so his absence is a blow to the team's backup options for upcoming games. It's still unclear when Unjanque will return to action as he continues to work on his recovery. He appeared in each of the first nine Clausura matchups, though his only goal contribution was an assist in the opening week.