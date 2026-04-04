Jean Unjanque News: On bench Saturday
Unjanque (knee) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash with Toluca.
Unjanque will likely see limited minutes in his return to action and could eventually split playing time with Juan Pablo Cazares and Jhojan Julio on the wings. The Senegalese may have only a few more chances to increase his Clausura tallies of eight shots, 20 crosses, six chances created and one assist in nine appearances.
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