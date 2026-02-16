Jean-Victor Makengo News: Finds back of net

Makengo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Angers.

Makengo earned the second goal of the match Sunday to secure the win for the club, scoring just before the hour mark. He is now up to three goals this campaign, coming in 19 appearances (13 starts). That said, all three goals have come in their past five games, starting to catch fire this season.