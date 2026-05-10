Jean-Victor Makengo headshot

Jean-Victor Makengo News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Makengo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

The goal marks Makengo's first since Feb. 15. After just two goals across his previous four Ligue 1 seasons, he has doubled the scoring tally this season with four scored across 30 appearances.

Jean-Victor Makengo
Lorient
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