Jean-Victor Makengo News: Scores goal

Makengo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

The goal marks Makengo's first since Feb. 15. After just two goals across his previous four Ligue 1 seasons, he has doubled the scoring tally this season with four scored across 30 appearances.