Jeanuel Belocian News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Belocian assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig.

Belocian set up a big goal for the draw during Sunday's draw. The defender doesn't tend to be a major offensive threat, but he was excellent Sunday, creating a pair of chances and earning an assist. This is just his second senior goal contribution across his time in France and Germany.

