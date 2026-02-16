Jeanuel Belocian News: Assists Sunday
Belocian assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig.
Belocian set up a big goal for the draw during Sunday's draw. The defender doesn't tend to be a major offensive threat, but he was excellent Sunday, creating a pair of chances and earning an assist. This is just his second senior goal contribution across his time in France and Germany.
