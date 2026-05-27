Jeanuel Belocian News: Back to Leverkusen

Belocian has returned to Leverkusen from his loan with Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Belocian is ending his time with Wolfsburg and will not return to the club, as they see a reduced budget following relegation, and he will instead return to Leverkusen. After joining the club in January, he would see a decent spell, starting in all 14 appearances but only earning a single clean sheet. He struggled for time before his loan, so it will be interesting to see how much time he earns next campaign.