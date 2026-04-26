Jeanuel Belocian News: Consistent starter for Wolfsburg
Belocian registered one tackle (zero won) and three clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Monchengladbach.
Belocian has established himself as a consistent starter since joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, making 11 consecutive starts, including the last six as part of a back three. Across those six games, the defender has recorded nine tackles, five interceptions, 31 clearances and eight blocks, with this match marking his first clean sheet for the club.
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