Jeanuel Belocian News: Consistent starter for Wolfsburg

Belocian registered one tackle (zero won) and three clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Monchengladbach.

Belocian has established himself as a consistent starter since joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, making 11 consecutive starts, including the last six as part of a back three. Across those six games, the defender has recorded nine tackles, five interceptions, 31 clearances and eight blocks, with this match marking his first clean sheet for the club.