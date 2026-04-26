Jeanuel Belocian headshot

Jeanuel Belocian News: Consistent starter for Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Belocian registered one tackle (zero won) and three clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Monchengladbach.

Belocian has established himself as a consistent starter since joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, making 11 consecutive starts, including the last six as part of a back three. Across those six games, the defender has recorded nine tackles, five interceptions, 31 clearances and eight blocks, with this match marking his first clean sheet for the club.

Jeanuel Belocian
VfL Wolfsburg
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