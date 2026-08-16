Jeevan Singh Badwal Injury: Forced off with concussion Sunday

Badwal left the field under a concussion substitution during Sunday's duel against Seattle Sounders, according to Har Journalist of Canadian Soccer Daily.

Badwal was replaced by Rayan Elloumi after only 18 minutes of the weekend match, making his status a worrying problem for the Whitecaps. The attacking midfielder had scored two goals and one assist over his previous five matches played in all competitions, and losing him for upcoming contests would further complicate things for a team that is without Bruno Caicedo (quadriceps), Kwasi Poku (hamstring) and Brian White (hamstring) among offensive options.