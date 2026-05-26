Jeevan Singh Badwal News: Registers first goal contribution

Badwal assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Badwal made his fifth consecutive start and finally registered his first goal contribution of the season, assisting Brian White's second goal. The midfielder also put in a solid defensive shift with three tackles and two interceptions, bringing his totals across his last three games to five tackles and five interceptions, while also drawing at least two fouls in each of his last five appearances.