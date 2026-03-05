Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot Injury: Back available against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 4:07am

Chabot (back) trained fully Tuesday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Mainz, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Chabot missed the last two matches with a back injury, but the defender returned to full training with the squad Tuesday and is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Mainz. That's a major boost for Stuttgart, as he is a locked-in starter at center back and is likely to step right back into his role moving forward.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
