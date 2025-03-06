Jeff Chabot Injury: Ill for Saturday
Chabot is out for Saturday's match against Kiel due to an illness, according to his club.
Chabot will miss out Saturday, with the defender suffering from an illness in the build up to the contest. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, starting in 26 of his 31 appearances this campaign. That said, this will force a change, with Ramon Hendricks as a likely replacement.
