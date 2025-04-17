Jeff Chabot Injury: Likely against Union Berlin

Chabot (undisclosed) was spotted doing intensive runs in training after being cleared of any structural injury, making him a serious option to return for Saturday's trip to Union Berlin, the club posted.

Chabot was initially concerned about a serious injury after being forced off in the 42nd minute on Sunday. The issue turned out to be minor as he was cleared by the medical staff earlier this week and was seen doing intensive runs in training on Thursday. He is expected to be part of the trip to Union Berlin on Saturday and return directly to the starting XI.