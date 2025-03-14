Fantasy Soccer
Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot Injury: Likely for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Chabot (illness) returned to full training this week and is expected to be available for Sunday's match against Leverkusen, as he was not mentioned among the injured players in the press conference.

Chabot will likely be available for Sunday's game after training fully this week. He missed the match against Kiel due to illness. The German defender has been a regular starter this season and should return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
