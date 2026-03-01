Jeff Chabot Injury: Out with back injury
Chabot is out for Sunday's match against Wolfsburg due to a back injury, according to his club.
Chabot is not with his club Sunday as a late absentee, with the defender suffering from a back injury. This is a massive loss for the club, as they will now do without a regular starter in the defense. That said, Luca Jaques enters the starting XI in his place.
