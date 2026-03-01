Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot Injury: Out with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Chabot is out for Sunday's match against Wolfsburg due to a back injury, according to his club.

Chabot is not with his club Sunday as a late absentee, with the defender suffering from a back injury. This is a massive loss for the club, as they will now do without a regular starter in the defense. That said, Luca Jaques enters the starting XI in his place.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Chabot See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Chabot See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023