Jeff Chabot Injury: Should be available against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Chabot (back) trained fully Tuesday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Mainz, according to Kicker.

Chabot missed the last two matches with a back injury, but the defender returned to full training with the squad Tuesday and should be back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Mainz. That's a major boost for Stuttgart, as he is a locked-in starter at center back and is likely to step right back into his role moving forward.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
