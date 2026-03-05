Jeff Chabot Injury: Should be available against Mainz

Chabot (back) trained fully Tuesday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Mainz, according to Kicker.

Chabot missed the last two matches with a back injury, but the defender returned to full training with the squad Tuesday and should be back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Mainz. That's a major boost for Stuttgart, as he is a locked-in starter at center back and is likely to step right back into his role moving forward.