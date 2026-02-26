Jeff Chabot News: Available after UEL suspension
Chabot served his one-game Europa League ban during the second leg against Celtic and will be an option for future contests.
Chabot is usually active as part of a back four, so he could take his spot back from Luca Jaquez for the next domestic and European games. The 28-year-old defender has recorded 90 minutes in nine of his last 12 appearances between Bundesliga and Europa League, and he's a regular contributor of clearances and tackles, though his team has been inconsistent in terms of clean sheets.
