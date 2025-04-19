Fantasy Soccer
Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot News: Makes starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Chabot (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Union Berlin.

Chabot was expected to be available for Saturday's game after recovering from an injury that forced him off in the first half of his last contest against Bremen. The defender is fit enough to start, and will likely keep that spot if he avoids any setback, since he has been an undisputed starter for Stuttgart when fit.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
