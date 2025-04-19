Jeff Chabot News: Makes starting squad
Chabot (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Union Berlin.
Chabot was expected to be available for Saturday's game after recovering from an injury that forced him off in the first half of his last contest against Bremen. The defender is fit enough to start, and will likely keep that spot if he avoids any setback, since he has been an undisputed starter for Stuttgart when fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now