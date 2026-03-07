Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot News: Makes starting XI

March 7, 2026

Chabot (back) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Mainz.

Chabot makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Mainz after missing the last two matches with a back injury. The defender returned to full training with the squad this week and steps right back into his role at center back. That's a major boost for Stuttgart as he remains a locked-in starter in the back line.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
