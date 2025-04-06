Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Chabot scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Bochum.

Chabot opened the scoring Saturday, finding the back of the net in the eighth minute off of a Atakan Karazor. This is a rare goal for the defender, with it only being his second goal of the campaign. He was also decent in the defense, notching one tackle, an interception and seven clearances.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now