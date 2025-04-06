Jeff Chabot News: Scores opener

Chabot scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Bochum.

Chabot opened the scoring Saturday, finding the back of the net in the eighth minute off of a Atakan Karazor. This is a rare goal for the defender, with it only being his second goal of the campaign. He was also decent in the defense, notching one tackle, an interception and seven clearances.