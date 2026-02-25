Jeff Chabot News: Suspended in Europa League

Chabot is suspended again for one game in the Europa League due to yellow cards accumulation, the UEFA announced.

Chabot is set to miss the second leg against Celtic after picking up two additional yellow cards in the Europa League, triggering a suspension at a critical moment. The center-back has been a steady, locked-in starter for Stuttgart, so his absence leaves a real gap in the heart of the defense. With the back line needing a reshuffle, Ramon Hendriks is expected to step in and handle duties in central defense for that matchup.