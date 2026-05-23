Jeff Ekhator Injury: Questionable for Lecce game

Ekhator "is in doubt for Sunday due to a bruised metatarsal," coach Daniele De Rossi communicated.

Ekhator will have to go through a fitness test to be healthy and potentially start anyway. Genoa would be short-handed if he didn't make it, as Vitinha (suspension) and Junior Messias (calf) are out and Caleb Ekuba is iffy. Lorenzo Colombo is the only fully healthy striker. Ruslan Malinovskyi and Mikael Egill Ellertsson could play in more attacking roles if needed.