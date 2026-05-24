Jeff Ekhator Injury: Ruled out for Lecce contest

Ekhator (foot) didn't make Genoa's squad list to face Lecce on Sunday.

Ekhator was questionable due to a contusion and will indeed skip the season finale. He emerged late in the campaign and concluded with three goals, 20 shots (five on target), 10 chances created and nine crosses (zero accurate) in 30 showings (nine starts). Lorenzo Colombo is the lone pure striker available for this one. Mikael Egill Ellertsson will likely move to the no.10 role, making room on the wings.