Jefferson Diaz News: Assists on Saturday
Diaz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.
Diaz set up the opener for Tani Oluwaseyi in the 30th minute with a pinpoint cross. Diaz also contributed defensively with four clearances, four tackles and an interception. He has started three games and appeared off the bench twice.
