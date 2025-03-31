Fantasy Soccer
Jefferson Diaz headshot

Jefferson Diaz News: Assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Diaz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Diaz set up the opener for Tani Oluwaseyi in the 30th minute with a pinpoint cross. Diaz also contributed defensively with four clearances, four tackles and an interception. He has started three games and appeared off the bench twice.

Jefferson Diaz
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
