Jefferson Diaz News: First assist of season

Diaz had an assist with his lone chance created while blocking a shot and making five tackles (winning all five) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Diaz set up Tomas Chancalay in the 16th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Minnesota in blocks. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Diaz as he's combined for seven tackles, two interceptions and 10 clearances over his last three appearances.